Villa, who come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their 3-1 win at Fulham over the weekend, are playing under the new Champions League format and they're sixth in the table as they look to book their place in the next round.

Emery's men have juggled domestic and European football brilliantly so far, with Villa currently fourth in the Premier League and just four points off the top of the table. They've won five, drawn two and lost just one of their eight outings this campaign.

Bologna, who are 13th in Serie A after drawing six of their first eight games, are yet to win in the Champions League this season after drawing with Shakhtar Donetsk and losing against Liverpool. They had a summer of change with manager Thiago Motta quitting for Juventus, while they also sold Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori to Manchester United and Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Bologna on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Bologna?

Aston Villa v Bologna will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Bologna kick-off time

Aston Villa v Bologna will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Bologna on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Bologna online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Bologna on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

