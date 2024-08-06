Villa have splashed the cash to back Emery this summer, with over £100 million being spent on the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene.

However, they've done well to balance their books, with the sales of Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz and Omari Kellyman bringing in over £110m.

Emery's side won their first two pre-season games - however, they lost all of their outings during their tour of America.

They face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday before their Premier League opener at West Ham on Saturday 17th August.

Athletic Bilbao finished fifth in La Liga last season to secure Europa League football, while also lifting the Copa del Rey for the first time since 1984.

Ernesto Valverde's side will be desperate to finish in the top four this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao?

Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao on?

Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao will not be shown on TV, but it will be available to watch live online. Check out the details below.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao online

Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao will stream on Villa TV.

Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao odds

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.