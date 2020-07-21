Managerless Watford face Man City and Arsenal in their final two games, while Villa have the more appealing Arsenal and West Ham run-in.

Any points tonight could prove crucial in the relegation battle.

Arsenal are all-but out of the race for a Europa League place, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still in the hunt to become the best of the Premier League top scorers while the Gunners also have an FA Cup final to look forward to.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 21st July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will precede Watford v Man City at 6pm, live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news

Aston Villa: Kortney Hause could return to the line-up if Dean Smith wants to re-jig his defence.

Neil Taylor is a doubt, otherwise expect a similar XI.

Arsenal: Shkodran Mustafi is likely to miss out, but Rob Holding will step in comfortably.

Expect little in the way of changes, but it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta treats the league now that their season hinges on the FA Cup final.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Arsenal

It's now or never for Villa. A defeat is not calamitous in terms of points, but it would damage their goal difference to a point of potentially no return with one game left.

Smith must deliver the inspiration team talk of a lifetime to whip his squad up for this one.

They came so close to recording an immense victory over Everton, and they will give this one an almighty shot, but Arsenal may just have too much for them.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

