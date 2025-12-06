Premier League leaders Arsenal head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, the top-flight's form side, on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners remain five points clear at the top after a confident 2-0 victory over Brentford in midweek.

Mikel Arteta will hope to have William Saliba back fit for the trip to the West Midlands, and the visitors may well need him.

Aston Villa have won four on the bounce in the Premier League, scoring 11 times, to rise to third in the table.

Unai Emery's side came from behind to beat Brighton in a seven-goal thriller on Wednesday, which saw striker Ollie Watkins bag a brace to end his goal drought.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Aston Villa v Arsenal kick-off time

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

