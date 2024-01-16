Asian Cup 2023 on TV: Schedule, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to Asian Cup TV coverage, including channels and live stream details.
The Asian Cup is well underway, with a host of big names locked in competition in Qatar.
The 2023 edition of the tournament is being held in 2024 due to Qatar's participation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while soaring summer temperatures also played a part in nudging the tournament into the winter months.
Japan and South Korea are the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, with each side boasting a host of Premier League stars with pedigree at the highest level.
Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time
A host of elite players including Tottenham star Son Heung-min, highly-rated Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma are locked in the duel for supremacy.
Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in and check on a rising region in world football, with plenty of drama guaranteed across the 51 matches – all shown live on UK TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Asian Cup 2023.
When is the Asian Cup 2023?
The Asian Cup 2023 runs until Saturday 10th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.
The tournament started on Friday 12th January 2024.
How to watch Asian Cup 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Asian Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on Triller TV, formerly known as FITE.
Fans can sign up for a seven-day free trial. You can also tune in with a subscription from just £7.99 per month or pick up an annual pass for £69.99.
Asian Cup 2023 TV schedule
All UK time. All matches live on Triller TV.
Group Stage
Friday 12th January
Qatar v Lebanon (4pm)
Saturday 13th January
Australia v India (11:30am)
China v Tajikistan (2:30pm)
Uzbekistan v Syria (5:30pm)
Sunday 14th January
Japan v Vietnam (11:30am)
UAE v Hong Kong (2:30pm)
Iran v Palestine (5:30pm)
Monday 15th January
South Korea v Bahrain (11:30am)
Indonesia v Iraq (2:30pm)
Malaysia v Jordan (5:30pm)
Tuesday 16th January
Thailand v Kyrgyzstan (2:30pm)
Saudi Arabia v Oman (5:30pm)
Wednesday 17th January
Lebanon v China (11:30am)
Tajikistan v Qatar (5:30pm)
Thursday 18th January
Syria v Australia (11:30am)
India v Uzbekistan (2:30pm)
Palestine v UAE (5:30pm)
Friday 19th January
Iraq v Japan (11:30am)
Vietnam v Indonesia (2:30pm)
Hong Kong v Iran (5:30pm)
Saturday 20th January
Jordan v South Korea (11:30am)
Bahrain v Malaysia (2:30pm)
Sunday 21st January
Oman v Thailand (2:30pm)
Kyrgyzstan v Saudi Arabia (5:30pm)
Monday 22nd January
Qatar v China (3pm)
Tajikistan v Lebanon (3pm)
Tuesday 23rd January
Australia v Uzbekistan (11:30am)
Syria v India (11:30am)
Hong Kong v Palestine (3pm)
Iran v UAE (3pm)
Wednesday 24th January
Japan v Indonesia (11:30am)
Iraq v Vietnam (11:30am)
Thursday 25th January
South Korea v Malaysia (11:30am)
Jordan v Bahrain (11:30am)
Kyrgyzstan v Oman (3pm)
Saudi Arabia v Thailand (3pm)
Round of 16
Sunday 28th January
R16 1: Group B winner v third place Group A/C/D (11:30am)
R16 2: Second place Group A v second place Group C (4pm)
Monday 29th January
R16 3: Group D winner v third place Group B/E/F (11:30am)
R16 4: Group A winner v third place Group C/D/E (4pm)
Tuesday 30th January
R16 5: Group B second place v Group F second place (11:30am)
R16 6: Group F winner v Group E second place (4pm)
Wednesday 31st January
R16 7: Group E winner v Group D second place (11:30am)
R16 8: Group C winner v third place Group A/B/F (4pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd February
QF1: Winner of R16 1 v winner of R16 2 (11:30am)
QF2: Winner of R16 3 v winner of R16 4 (3:30pm)
Saturday 3rd February
QF3: Winner of R16 5 v winner of R16 6 (11:30am)
QF4: Winner of R16 7 v winner of R16 8 (3:30pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th February
SF1: Winner of QF1 v winner of QF2 (3pm)
Wednesday 7th February
SF2: Winner of QF3 v winner of QF4 (3pm)
Final
Saturday 10th February
Final: Winner of SF1 v winner of SF2 (3pm)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.