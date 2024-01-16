Japan and South Korea are the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, with each side boasting a host of Premier League stars with pedigree at the highest level.

A host of elite players including Tottenham star Son Heung-min, highly-rated Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma are locked in the duel for supremacy.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in and check on a rising region in world football, with plenty of drama guaranteed across the 51 matches – all shown live on UK TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Asian Cup 2023.

When is the Asian Cup 2023?

The Asian Cup 2023 runs until Saturday 10th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

The tournament started on Friday 12th January 2024.

How to watch Asian Cup 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Asian Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on Triller TV, formerly known as FITE.

Fans can sign up for a seven-day free trial. You can also tune in with a subscription from just £7.99 per month or pick up an annual pass for £69.99.

Asian Cup 2023 TV schedule

All UK time. All matches live on Triller TV.

Group Stage

Friday 12th January

Qatar v Lebanon (4pm)

Saturday 13th January

Australia v India (11:30am)

China v Tajikistan (2:30pm)

Uzbekistan v Syria (5:30pm)

Sunday 14th January

Japan v Vietnam (11:30am)

UAE v Hong Kong (2:30pm)

Iran v Palestine (5:30pm)

Monday 15th January

South Korea v Bahrain (11:30am)

Indonesia v Iraq (2:30pm)

Malaysia v Jordan (5:30pm)

Tuesday 16th January

Thailand v Kyrgyzstan (2:30pm)

Saudi Arabia v Oman (5:30pm)

Wednesday 17th January

Lebanon v China (11:30am)

Tajikistan v Qatar (5:30pm)

Thursday 18th January

Syria v Australia (11:30am)

India v Uzbekistan (2:30pm)

Palestine v UAE (5:30pm)

Friday 19th January

Iraq v Japan (11:30am)

Vietnam v Indonesia (2:30pm)

Hong Kong v Iran (5:30pm)

Saturday 20th January

Jordan v South Korea (11:30am)

Bahrain v Malaysia (2:30pm)

Sunday 21st January

Oman v Thailand (2:30pm)

Kyrgyzstan v Saudi Arabia (5:30pm)

Monday 22nd January

Qatar v China (3pm)

Tajikistan v Lebanon (3pm)

Tuesday 23rd January

Australia v Uzbekistan (11:30am)

Syria v India (11:30am)

Hong Kong v Palestine (3pm)

Iran v UAE (3pm)

Wednesday 24th January

Japan v Indonesia (11:30am)

Iraq v Vietnam (11:30am)

Thursday 25th January

South Korea v Malaysia (11:30am)

Jordan v Bahrain (11:30am)

Kyrgyzstan v Oman (3pm)

Saudi Arabia v Thailand (3pm)

Round of 16

Sunday 28th January

R16 1: Group B winner v third place Group A/C/D (11:30am)

R16 2: Second place Group A v second place Group C (4pm)

Monday 29th January

R16 3: Group D winner v third place Group B/E/F (11:30am)

R16 4: Group A winner v third place Group C/D/E (4pm)

Tuesday 30th January

R16 5: Group B second place v Group F second place (11:30am)

R16 6: Group F winner v Group E second place (4pm)

Wednesday 31st January

R16 7: Group E winner v Group D second place (11:30am)

R16 8: Group C winner v third place Group A/B/F (4pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd February

QF1: Winner of R16 1 v winner of R16 2 (11:30am)

QF2: Winner of R16 3 v winner of R16 4 (3:30pm)

Saturday 3rd February

QF3: Winner of R16 5 v winner of R16 6 (11:30am)

QF4: Winner of R16 7 v winner of R16 8 (3:30pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th February

SF1: Winner of QF1 v winner of QF2 (3pm)

Wednesday 7th February

SF2: Winner of QF3 v winner of QF4 (3pm)

Final

Saturday 10th February

Final: Winner of SF1 v winner of SF2 (3pm)

