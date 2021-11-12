Arsene Wenger: Invincible film release date, trailer, where to watch and news

Arsene Wenger, the man who achieved the seemingly impossible, is the subject of a brand new documentary film revisiting his illustrious career and Invincibles team.

The Frenchman revolutionised football on this side of the channel. His then-experimental methods have become commonplace, his tactical nous and free-flowing style shaped a generation, and his teams entertained a nation.

The film lifts a lid on his reign at Arsenal and beyond, and fans across the world will no doubt be fascinated to peek behind the curtain.

As detailed below, the film boasts an all-star cast of football icons ready to vouch for the man who launched football stars into orbit and there’s plenty of previously unseen insight into Wenger’s ways during his career.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything there is to know about Arsene Wenger: Invincible including release date and trailer.

Arsene Wenger: Invincible film release date

Arsene Wenger: Invincible was given a limited release in cinemas on Thursday 11th November 2021, though it will only be shown at the Finsbury Park and Hackney Picturehouse cinemas.

You will be able to purchase the film to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Sky and more from Monday 22nd November 2021.

Or if you’re looking for an early Christmas present for the Arsenal fan in your life, you can also buy the DVD or Blu-ray of the film, which is available to pre-order now ahead of its release on Monday 22nd November 2021.

What is included in the Arsene Wenger: Invincible film?

The film tells the story of Wenger, his rise from being an obscure overseas manager to becoming a legend of Highbury and de facto founder of the modern Arsenal we see today.

Of course, much of the film dwells around his Invincibles team of 2003/04 who became the first – and remain the last – side to go undefeated across an entire Premier League season.

Wenger himself features in the film as well as former Arsenal superstars Thierry Henry, captain Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp, as well as notorious adversary Sir Alex Ferguson, who enjoyed many a battle with Arsenal during his tenure at Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger: Invincible film trailer

Check out the full trailer ahead of the film, which is now available to watch in cinemas and coming soon to online and physical platforms.

