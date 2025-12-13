Rob Edwards' rough start at Wolves could continue as the Premier League's bottom club travel to leaders Arsenal on Saturday night.

Edwards has lost all four of his games since taking charge in November and the gap to safety now stands at 13 points.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking a response to last weekend's loss at the hands of Aston Villa.

That has cut their lead at the top of the Premier League but Mikel Arteta's side will be keen to use Saturday's game to send a message to the other teams in the title race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Wolves?

Arsenal v Wolves will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Arsenal v Wolves kick-off time

Arsenal v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Wolves online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

