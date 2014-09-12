Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League football preview
Danny Welbeck is expected to make his debut for Arsenal this Saturday as Arsene Wenger looks to upset the league champions at home
Premier League football: Arsenal v Manchester City, Saturday 12pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.45pm)
Deadline day signing Danny Welbeck is set to make his debut against his former Manchester rivals following his two-goal haul for England earlier this week.
The former Man Utd striker is expected to start at the Emirates, with Olivier Giroud out injured until January. And, after enjoying himself in Basel in the white of England, he will be out to prove that he can lead the line for his new manager Arsene Wenger.
The Gunners managed an impressive win over Manchester City in the Community Shield a month ago, but the Premier League champions will be a much greater threat this time around. Even so, Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping that his players emerge out of the international break with more focus than they showed in their shock 1-0 loss to Stoke.
That loss puts City's Premier League record at two wins from three, including a strolling victory against last year’s runners-up Liverpool. The blue half of Manchester will be pleased to note that their key striker Sergio Aguero returned from international duty with Argentina injury-free and with another goal to his name.