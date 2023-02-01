However, under Mikel Arteta this season, the Gunners are genuine title contenders and they could beat Manchester City to the trophy, which would stop Pep Guardiola from winning his fifth league in six years.

Over the last few years, Arsenal have been battling to finish in the top four, with securing Champions League football deemed a success for the north London club.

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the last time Arsenal won the Premier League.

When was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League?

Arsenal last won the Premier League in the 2003/04 season, with Arsene Wenger's men going unbeaten all season.

The Invincibles won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 matches to secure their third Premier League title.

That Arsenal side were brilliant going forward but they were also solid defensively. They scored 73 goals in the Premier League that season but they also conceded just 26 times, meaning they finished with a +47 goal difference.

Who did Arsenal beat when they last won the Premier League?

Arsenal were held to 12 draws in the 2003/04 season, but they still pulled off some major wins.

After winning five of their opening seven games, the Gunners pulled off impressive back-to-back wins at Liverpool and at home to Chelsea, with both matches ending 2-1.

They then won the North London derby at home against Tottenham in November thanks to Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg's goals.

Arsenal then went on a roll from early January until mid-March, with Wenger's men winning all nine of their Premier League games, including a crucial victory at Chelsea in February.

They were then held to a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United - after the reverse fixture ended 0-0 earlier in the season - and a 2-2 draw at Tottenham in the second north London derby in April.

Four games remained for Arsenal to go the season unbeaten. They played out draws against Birmingham at home and Portsmouth away before beating Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on the penultimate game of the season.

Arsenal then got the job done at home against Leicester on 15th May, with Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira netting for the Gunners in a 2-1 win.

Who were Arsenal's top players when they last won the Premier League?

Arsenal's starting XI was full of world-class talent when they went unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.

Jens Lehmann, who played every Premier League game that season, was their goalkeeper behind a back four of Lauren, Kolo Toure, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole.

The midfield consisted of Fredrik Ljungberg on the right, Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva in the middle and Robert Pires on the left.

That left Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp up top for Wenger's title-winning side.

Henry, who is regarded by many as the best Premier League player ever, finished as the Golden Boot winner, with the Frenchman netting 30 times that season. He then went on to win it for the next two years.

