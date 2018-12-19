However, Arsenal come to the game off the back of a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League to Southampton, with Spurs having beaten Burnley in their last outing in the league and riding high in third place.

Although the League Cup isn't always seen as the highest priority for teams - especially with both Arsenal and Spurs in the hunt for top four finishes and still with European aspirations in the Europa League and Champions League respectively - you can't imagine either set of players will be giving anything less than 100 per cent in this encounter.

Expect a frantic and fast-paced cup tie with a lot of noise from the stands as the teams bid to Join Manchester City and Burton Albion in the Semi-Finals.

What's the kick-off time for the Arsenal v Tottenham game?

Arsenal against Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 19th December 2018.

How to watch Arsenal v Spurs?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London on Wednesday 19th December.