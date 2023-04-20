The Gunners remain top but back-to-back 2-2 draws against Liverpool and then West Ham has seen their lead cut to four points by chasers Man City, who have a game in hand.

Five days on from their London Stadium disappointment, Arsenal return to the Emirates in the hope of getting their Premier League title push back on track against Southampton.

Next Wednesday's trip to the Etihad looks likely to be season-defining, but anything less than a victory against the Saints on Friday evening would mean heading to Manchester without momentum and handing Pep Guardiola's side control in the title race.

The good news for Mikel Arteta and co is that the visitors arrive in bad shape – bottom of the table and four points adrift on the back of three consecutive victories.

They have, however, raised their game against some of the Premier League big guns under Ruben Selles, getting results against Tottenham, Chelsea, and Man Utd, and will feel they were unfortunate to come away with nothing against Crystal Palace last weekend.

When is Arsenal v Southampton?

Arsenal v Southampton will take place on Friday 21st April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Southampton kick-off time

Arsenal v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Arsenal v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Arsenal v Southampton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (1/5) Draw (11/2) Southampton (16/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Arsenal v Southampton prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Southampton predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

