Draws against Liverpool and West Ham have left some questioning the Gunners. With chasers Man City, who have a game in hand, now just four points back in the title race, getting back to winning ways is the only way to answer the doubters.

It will be all eyes on the Emirates on Friday evening as Premier League leaders Arsenal host Southampton.

Even that may not be enough to ease the pressure with Wednesday's trip to the Etihad, which many expect to decide the title, now looming large in the thoughts of the north Londoners.

Mikel Arteta will be determined to keep his players focused on the task at hand, however, as though Southampton are bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, they have raised their levels to earn results against some of the Premier League's top sides in recent months and held their hosts to a draw in the reverse fixture in October.

We've reached the business end of the season and Friday's game will have implications at both ends of the top flight – with Arsenal able to finish the weekend seven points clear due to Man City's FA Cup responsibilities and Southampton desperate to drag themselves back towards safety.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Southampton.

When is Arsenal v Southampton?

Arsenal v Southampton will kick off at 8pm on Friday 21st April 2023.

Arsenal v Southampton team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Southampton predicted line-up: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kochap, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana; Alcaraz, Onuachu.

Arsenal v Southampton prediction

Wednesday's mammoth Premier League clash at the Etihad looms large for Arsenal, but they simply cannot afford to let their focus slip.

Having thrown 2-0 leads away twice in a row, the pressure is mounting amid calls that they've blown their title hopes and Friday is the perfect opportunity to respond.

The Gunners are likely to have plenty of control, but as we saw against both Liverpool and West Ham, Southampton will have their moments.

They paid the price for failing to take them against Palace last weekend and will suffer the same fate if they're even half as wasteful at the Emirates.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Southampton (13/2 at bet365)

Arsenal v Southampton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (1/5) Draw (11/2) Southampton (16/1)*

