The Gunners bounced back with a brilliant 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the Women's Super League on Saturday, but face an uphill battle as they look to keep their dreams of a second Champions League triumph in the club's history, and a first piece of silverware under Renée Slegers, alive.

Real Madrid will arrive in North London flying high after beating rivals Barcelona 3-1 in the women's Clasico on Sunday to cut their lead in the Liga F title race to four points.

Las Blancas are pushing to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history – with either Bayern Munich or Lyon waiting in the next round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Real Madrid?

Arsenal v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 26th March 2025.

Arsenal v Real Madrid kick-off time

Arsenal v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel.

Listen to Arsenal v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

