Why is Arsenal v PSV Europa League match postponed?

The Eredivisie side were due to play at the Emirates on Thursday but it was announced at the start of the week that it had become one of the latest to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal made a strong start to the 2022/23 Europa League campaign by beating FC Zurich 2-1 in their opening game to move top of Group A but will have to wait for the next chance to add to their points tally following the postponement of this week's match against PSV Eindhoven.

All English football matches across all levels, including Arsenal's game against Everton scheduled for Sunday, were suspended over the weekend to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced last Thursday.

The Gunners' game against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday is set to go ahead but their home Europa League tie with PSV has been rearranged for October. Below we explain why the decision was made and when the game will be played.

More like this

Why is Arsenal v PSV postponed?

In a statement released on Monday, UEFA revealed that the Arsenal v PSV match has been postponed due to "severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".

Though the majority of the weekend's Premier League and EFL games are set to go ahead, three top-flight games – Man Utd v Leeds, Chelsea v Liverpool, and Brighton v Crystal Palace – have been postponed for the same reason.

When is Arsenal v PSV to be rescheduled?

The Arsenal v PSV match has been rescheduled for Thursday 20th October at 6pm.

There were originally concerns that the Gunners may have to forfeit their second Group A match against the Dutch side if a new date could not be found but UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached.

In order to allow the Europa League tie to be played on Thursday 20th October, the Premier League had to agree to postpone Arsenal's game against Man City at the Etihad on Wednesday 19th October.

A new date for that match will be agreed upon and announced in due course.

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.