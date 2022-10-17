The tie was called off due to police resources in London being diverted to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal head into the only Europa League clash of the week after their showdown with PSV was postponed last month.

The Gunners found space in an already jam-packed schedule to set the game up, at the cost of a midweek Premier League encounter against Manchester City, which has been postponed.

Arsenal are soaring in 2022/23 so far with Mikel Arteta guiding his side into a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table. They sit four points clear of Manchester City with nine wins from 10 outings.

PSV arrive at the Emirates in good shape following 5-1 and 5-0 victories over Zurich in the Europa League and a 6-1 win over Utrecht in the Eredivisie in their last four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v PSV on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v PSV?

Arsenal v PSV will take place on Thursday 20th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v PSV will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v PSV on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v PSV online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v PSV team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; White, Saliba, Holding, Tierney; Sambi Lokonga, Vieira; Saka, Odegaard, Nelson; Nketiah

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Gutierrez, Veerman, Sangare; Simons, Til, Gakpo

Arsenal v PSV odds

Arsenal (1/2) Draw (10/3) PSV (5/1)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v PSV

Arsenal are sailing through this season with style, substance and, most important of all, consistency. Arteta's men simply continue to find a way, regardless of their opposition – the hallmark of champions. PSV offer plenty of threat, but the Gunners will launch into this one on the front foot.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 PSV (15/2 at bet365)

