It has been nearly 20 years since the Gunners last reigned supreme in England and Mikel Arteta's team are on track to lift the top-flight trophy after a brilliant run of results in the first half of the campaign.

Arsenal fans are starting to believe their long wait for another Premier League title is coming to an end.

Arsenal academy product Bukayo Saka has continued his meteoric rise to the top with a string of dazzling displays, while skipper Martin Odegaard has led by example with match-winning performances.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have proved to be inspired signings from title rivals Manchester City, but the Brazilian attacker is set to miss a hefty part of the run-in after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup.

Read more: Premier League top scorers 2022/23

And it's not just on the domestic front that Arsenal are thriving as their ticket has been punched for the Europa League last 16 after cruising through the group stage.

Gooners will hope the early promise transpires into a season to remember, but every game is crucial when there's silverware on the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal's upcoming fixtures.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When do Arsenal play next?

Arsenal's next match will see them take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

The game will take place on Sunday 15th January 2023 with a 4:30pm kick-off time.

You can tune in to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal fixtures on TV

Sunday 15th January

Premier League: Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Sunday 22nd January

Premier League: Arsenal v Man Utd (4:30pm)

Saturday 28th January

FA Cup: Man City v Arsenal (3pm)

Saturday 4th February

Premier League: Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm)

Sunday 11th February

Premier League: Arsenal v Brentford (3pm)

Wednesday 15th February

Premier League: Arsenal v Man City (7:30pm)

Saturday 18th February

Premier League: Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.