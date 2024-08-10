Hopes are high on the back of an eye-catching 4-1 victory over Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday evening.

That may only have been a friendly, but there was enough in the performance to suggest that the North Londoners are coming into the new campaign hot.

Gunners fans will hope for more of the same against Lyon on Saturday as they wrap up a pre-season schedule that began with a US tour and ends at the Emirates.

The French club have plenty of optimism themselves about what can be achieved in 2024/25, in what is Pierre Sage's first full season at the helm.

He took charge with Lyon battling relegation in November, and won 19 of his 28 games to help them secure a sixth-placed finish.

This term, their target will be a lot higher than that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Lyon on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Lyon?

Arsenal v Lyon will take place on Sunday 11th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Lyon kick-off time

Arsenal v Lyon will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Lyon on?

Arsenal v Lyon will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Arsenal v Lyon online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Arsenal v Lyon on Arsenal.com.

A match pass on Arsenal.com costs £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

