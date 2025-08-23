Winning when you're not at your best is, famously, the mark of champions, but Mikel Arteta's side will need to raise their levels if they are to challenge for the Premier League title this term.

Saturday's visitors are not likely to make things easy for them after they marked their return to the top flight with an impressive victory over Everton on Monday night.

Daniel Farke's side overran the Toffees at Elland Road and will head to the capital in search of their first scalp of 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will take place on Saturday 23rd August 2025.

Arsenal v Leeds kick-off time

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

