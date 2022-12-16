The Gunners beat Lyon and AC Milan in warm-up matches earlier this month to lift the Dubai Super Cup and will bid to rack up another morale-boosting victory ahead of part two of their Premier League title charge.

Arsenal host Juventus in their third and final friendly before the Premier League resumes.

Mikel Arteta should have the bulk of his squad available for selection, although Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the next two months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained at the World Cup, while Oleksandr Zinchenko faces a race against time to be fit for Arsenal's Boxing Day clash against West Ham.

Juventus are a club in crisis on and off the pitch; the whole board resigned last month and they went into the World Cup break 10 points off the title pace in Serie A.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since April 2006 when Arsenal got the better of the Italians over two legs en route to the Champions League final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Juventus on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Arsenal v Juventus?

Arsenal v Juventus will take place on Saturday 17th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Juventus kick-off time

Arsenal v Juventus will kick off at 6pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Juventus on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast on television in the UK.

Is there an Arsenal v Juventus live stream?

Yes, you can live stream the Arsenal v Juventus game online at Arsenal.com and via the Arsenal App. A match pass can be purchased for £5.99.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Shop Arsenal merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 6 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Arsenal v Juventus odds

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.