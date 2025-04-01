Mikel Arteta's side are 12 points back from leaders Liverpool with nine games left to play – but there is some good news, as Bukayo Saka is back from injury and has time to get up to speed ahead of their upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Fulham, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from the weekend's disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace.

The West Londoners were beaten 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, and Marco Silva must now rally his troops to ensure that gutting blow doesn't hurt their European tilt.

Tuesday's visitors are just three points back from fifth-place Man City in eighth as we head into the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Fulham?

Arsenal v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 1st April 2025.

Arsenal v Fulham kick-off time

Arsenal v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Arsenal v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

