The Gunners got back to winning ways on Wednesday by beating Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League, and now set their sights on the Toffees as they look to put pressure on the Reds ahead of the busy festive period.

But it's the blue half of Merseyside they'll have to be worried about on Saturday, and they have proven a nuisance for their Spanish coach over the years.

Arsenal have lost four of their nine games against Everton during Arteta's tenure, and the visitors will be raring to go.

Sean Dyche's side will have an extra week's rest in their legs thanks to last weekend's derby being postponed, while they beat Wolves 4-0 at the start of the month to end a five-game winless run.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Saturday 14th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Everton kick-off time

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Everton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/4) Draw (17/4) Everton (12/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.