Arsenal and Crystal Palace face each other in a repeat of last season's Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium – though the visitors will hope for a different result this time around.

It's almost a year to the day since the Gunners recorded a 3-2 win over Palace thanks to a second-half hattrick from Gabriel Jesus.

Eberechi Eze lined up for Palace on that day, but will hope to dispatch his former team in the hunt for his first piece of silverware with Arsenal.

Arsenal continue to top the Premier League table despite losing key players in defence, while Palace are riding high in fifth despite speculation intensifying around Oliver Glasner's future with the club.

Reports suggest Glasner, who has spoken of his frustration with the club's lack of spending since winning the FA Cup, could be set to snub a contract extension.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 23rd December 2025.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

How to live stream Arsenal v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via ITVX.

Listen to Arsenal v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

