Women's Super League leaders Chelsea travel to Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues have made an unbeaten start to their pursuit of a sixth consecutive WSL title but with both Manchester clubs snapping at their heels, a defeat at the Emirates would likely mean they surrender top spot.

Though Sonia Bompastor's side beat the Gunners home and away last season, they know they will have their work cut out against the European champions.

Arsenal are playing catch-up after some costly early-season results – specifically their draw with Aston Villa and defeat to Man City – but a victory against Chelsea would be the perfect way to send a message to the rest of the WSL.

They'll head into the game with confidence, having beaten Leicester City 4-1 in their first game after the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

