Premier League leaders Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates on Saturday.

The Gunners were top at Christmas but know they cannot take their foot off the gas with Man City and Aston Villa snapping at their heels.

Boxing Day was traditionally a happy hunting ground for Arsenal, who will hope to provide the home fans with plenty of festive cheer despite a shake-up to the traditional schedule.

December has been a barren month so far for Brighton, who have taken just two points from four games in the final month of the year.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have struggled for consistency this term but have the quality to trouble the Gunners if they can hit their straps.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Brighton kick-off time

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Arsenal v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

