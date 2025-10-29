Arsenal turn their attention to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as they host Brighton at the Emirates in the fourth round.

The Gunners are four points clear at the top of the Premier League after Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and are facing questions over whether the title is now theirs to lose.

Mikel Arteta's main focus in midweek will be securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup – a competition that could help him end the North Londoners' five-year trophy drought this term.

Brighton will surely look at Newcastle and Crystal Palace's domestic cup success last season as something they can emulate.

The Seagulls have enjoyed FA Cup runs in recent years but have struggled in the Carabao Cup. Indeed, a victory on Wednesday would see them reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the 1970s.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Brighton kick-off time

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

