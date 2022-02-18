The Gunners' season got off to the worst possible start when the newly-promoted side beat them 2-0 back in August but they're well set in the race for fourth now – four points back from Man United with three games in hand.

Arsenal will be hoping to banish the demons of their opening day defeat to Brentford when they host the Bees at The Emirates on Saturday in one of two London derbies this weekend.

The hosts should be well-rested and raring to go after a nine-day break from Premier League football, though Gabriel Martinelli's suspension and question marks over Takehiro Tomiyasu's fitness will weaken them.

Recreating August's famous victory looks like a tough ask for the Bees, who have lost six of their last seven games.

They did end a long losing run with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, though – a result made all the more impressive given talisman Ivan Toney was missing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brentford?

Arsenal v Brentford will take place on Saturday 19th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man United on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a live stream of Arsenal v Brentford online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Brentford team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Onyeka, Nørgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Brentford odds

Arsenal v Brentford prediction

Brentford may have stopped the rot with a hard-fought draw against Crystal Palace and could have Toney back available but Mikel Arteta's side will be out for revenge.

They were embarrassed by the Bees in the reverse fixture and will have had nine days of preparation to psyche themselves up for this one.

The Gunners ground out a nervy win against Wolves but, particularly if they can get an early goal, this should be a much more straightforward affair.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brentford (6/1 at bet365)

