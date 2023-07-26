Arsenal, who will be hoping to go one better than their second-place finish last season in the Premier League, come into the Barcelona tie on the back of their 2-0 defeat against rivals Manchester United last week.

The Gunners have added Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurriën Timber to a squad that finished second behind Manchester City, and Arteta's side have another stiff pre-season test in Barcelona.

Xavi's side, who won La Liga and the Supercopa de España last season, were supposed to play Juventus last week - however, the squad were hit with an illness bug.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Barcelona?

Arsenal v Barcelona will take place on Thursday 27th July 2023.

Arsenal v Barcelona kick-off time

Arsenal v Barcelona will kick off at 3:30am.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Barcelona on?

Arsenal v Barcelona will be on the Gunners' official TV channel Arsenal.com.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Arsenal and Barcelona official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Arsenal v Barcelona online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

