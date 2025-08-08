After a busy summer transfer window, Saturday's game will be the next opportunity for Arteta and the Arsenal fans to run the rule over the recruits.

Athletic Bilbao, who secured their highest La Liga finish in more than a decade and reached the Europa League semi-finals last term, should pose a stern enough test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao?

Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao will take place on Saturday 9th August 2025.

Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

However, fans can stream the game online via the club website with a subscription.

How to live stream Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao online

Arsenal fans will be able to watch pre-season games live on Arsenal.com, which can be streamed to devices like mobile and smart TVs.

Check out the cost of PPV games on Arsenal.com.

Is Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao on the radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

