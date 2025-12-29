Is this showdown between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates really a duel for the title? Because it feels as though the only true winners of this one will be Manchester City.

The Gunners have held firm despite losing defensive stars over the winter period so far, but City have gained plenty of ground and look imperious in this title race.

Aston Villa are very much dark horses in the race for silverware, but their extended run of sparkling form means they absolutely cannot be ruled out. Unai Emery will relish the opportunity to nab points from his former team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Aston Villa?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 30th December 2025.

Arsenal v Aston Villa kick-off time

Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Aston Villa on radio

The match will be available to listen to on talkSPORT.

