Arsenal begin their pursuit of the inaugural Women's Champions Cup title with their semi-final clash against AS FAR at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners earned a spot in the new six-team FIFA competition, which offers a record £1.7m prize, with their Champions League triumph last season.

On the back of their impressive victory over Chelsea last weekend, Renee Slegers' side should have more than enough quality to reach Sunday's final, where they'll face either Gotham FC or Corinthians.

While Arsenal entered the competition at the semi-final stage, AS FAR booked their place in the last four by beating ASEC Mimosas 2-1 in the last round in November.

The Moroccan side, Africa's first professional women's team, are the 12-time winners of the Moroccan Championship and won their second African Champions League title last season but will be heavy underdogs in West London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v AS FAR on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v AS FAR?

Arsenal v AS FAR will take place on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v AS FAR kick-off time

Arsenal v AS FAR will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v AS FAR on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v AS FAR online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Arsenal v AS FAR on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

