Ukraine and Scotland make up the rest of the group, highlighting that Stephen Kenny's side have some challenging games ahead and would be missing out on an opportunity if they fail to win on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland will be determined to make a winning start to the 2022/23 Nations League campaign as they travel to face Armenia in their first fixture in Group B1.

The Republic of Ireland are not going to the Qatar World Cup later this year – news that was confirmed back in November – and that should serve as extra motivation for what is set to be a busy June.

They've still got two games against Ukraine and a visit from Scotland to come this month, which illustrates just how important a strong start against Armenia would be.

Their hosts are 45 places lower than Republic of Ireland in the FIFA rankings but international games away from home are never an easy prospect and there's no doubt that Joaquín Caparrós' side will be eyeing an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Armenia v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Armenia v Republic of Ireland?

Armenia v Republic of Ireland will take place on Saturday 4th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Armenia v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Hungary v England on Saturday.

What TV channel is Armenia v Republic of Ireland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 1:30pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Armenia v Republic of Ireland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Armenia v Republic of Ireland team news

Armenia predicted XI: Buchnev; Terteryan, Haroyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Mkoyan, Margaryan; Grigoryan, Udo, Spertsyan, Bayramyan; Adamyan

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Bazunu; Coleman, Duffy, Collins; Ebosele, Cullen, Hendrick, McClean; Knight, Lang, Robinson

Armenia v Republic of Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Armenia (17/10) Draw (12/5) Republic of Ireland (7/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Armenia v Republic of Ireland

A trip away to Armenia will throw up some challenges but this side were beaten 9-0 by Norway just a few months ago, so Kenny and his team will be heavy favourites for Saturday afternoon's clash.

With tough games against Scotland and Ukraine (twice) to come in June, we can expect a slightly rotated Republic of Ireland side but they'll still be confident of coming away with a win.

If the visitors are to challenge for top spot in Group B1, this is exactly the sort of game they have to win.

Our prediction: Armenia 0-2 Republic of Ireland (16/1 at Bet365)

