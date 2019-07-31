Laurent Koscielny's future is in serious doubt following his refusal to travel to the US with the squad, while Alexandre Lacazette picked up a scary-looking ankle injury against Lyon, though he is expected to be fit in time for the season, albeit lacking match sharpness.

Unai Emery will hope for a less dramatic clash with Angers as the new Premier League season edges closer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Angers v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Angers v Arsenal game?

Angers v Arsenal will kick off at 6:30pm on Wednesday 31st July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Angers v Arsenal

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.