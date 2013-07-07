With the expectations of the British public resting on his shoulders, the Scot excelled in temperatures exceeding 40C, serving well to secure three championship points at 5-4 in the third set. As the nation watched on in agony, all three went begging as Djokovic clawed back and had three break points before Murray eventually closed out the game and match.

The new Wimbledon champion climbed through the stands to celebrate with his family, friends and support team, including girlfriend Kim Sears, coach Ivan Lendl and best friend Ross Hutchins.

"I have played Novak many times," Murray told Sue Barker in front of the Centre Court spectators, "and when everyone finishes playing, he will go down as one of the fighters. He did the same today and that is what made it tough. I understand how much everyone wanted to see British winner at Wimbledon and I hope everyone enjoyed it. I hope you guys enjoyed it. I did my best!

Speaking about the celebrations with his family after his victory, he said, "I did forget Mum, but then I did remember. My team have stuck by me through some tough moments. This one is for Ivan as well, I know he did everything to try to win this one when he was playing. He's fantastic, he's been patient and I thank him."