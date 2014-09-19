"I will be playing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup next year, that is for sure," Murray said. "As far as I’m concerned the vote doesn’t change anything in that regard."

Hours before the polls opened on Thursday, Murray tweeted his backing for the 'Yes' campaign, after earlier saying that he would not make his views on the debate public.

Later he explained his decision for breaking his silence over the referendum debate: "I've followed pretty much everything about it over the last two weeks, and especially in the last few days and that’s how I felt at the time."

More like this

"It’s not my decision, I can’t vote," Murray continued. "It's for the Scottish people to decide and I trust them to make the right decision. I will support whatever the outcome is. Regardless of how it goes I think it’s very important for everyone to come together and stick together afterwards."

Murray's brother Jamie also came out in support of Scottish independence yesterday.

Andy Murray had previously been careful not to reveal his feelings on the debate, because "not a whole lot of good comes from it."

Advertisement

"I don't know a whole lot about politics," he told The Guardian, "and I have made that mistake in the past and it has caused me a headache for seven or eight years of my life and a lot of abuse."