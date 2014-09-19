Andy Murray will still play for Britain in the Davis Cup
Tennis star Andy Murray has said he will still be wearing GB colours despite Thursday's tweet backing the 'Yes' campaign
Andy Murray will still represent Great Britain in tennis's Davis Cup next year despite coming out in support of the 'Yes' campaign in a tweet sent on Thursday.
The Scottish tennis star told the Daily Mail before the result was announced that no matter what the outcome, he would still be in GB colours when the country plays its Davis Cup match against the USA next March.
"I will be playing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup next year, that is for sure," Murray said. "As far as I’m concerned the vote doesn’t change anything in that regard."
Hours before the polls opened on Thursday, Murray tweeted his backing for the 'Yes' campaign, after earlier saying that he would not make his views on the debate public.
Later he explained his decision for breaking his silence over the referendum debate: "I've followed pretty much everything about it over the last two weeks, and especially in the last few days and that’s how I felt at the time."
More like this
"It’s not my decision, I can’t vote," Murray continued. "It's for the Scottish people to decide and I trust them to make the right decision. I will support whatever the outcome is. Regardless of how it goes I think it’s very important for everyone to come together and stick together afterwards."
Murray's brother Jamie also came out in support of Scottish independence yesterday.
Andy Murray had previously been careful not to reveal his feelings on the debate, because "not a whole lot of good comes from it."
"I don't know a whole lot about politics," he told The Guardian, "and I have made that mistake in the past and it has caused me a headache for seven or eight years of my life and a lot of abuse."