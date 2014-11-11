Murray will play Roger Federer on Thursday, who beat the Canadian Raonic in his opening match last Sunday.

But American great Pete Sampras believes that Murray still has more to offer in the tournament, telling Radio Times: "Andy has been grinding out wins, and looking fit and strong again.

"You get the feeling that Andy could still be more aggressive against opponents like Roger and Novak [Djokovic]. He needs to go up a gear and go for his shots more."

Where can I watch it?

Murray's match is scheduled to start around 7pm this evening. Sky Sports 3 is showing live coverage all day from the O2, with the evening session starting from 6pm.

BBC2 has live coverage of the afternoon session featuring Roger Federer against Nishikori from 2pm. 5 Live Sports Extra will be reporting live from Murray's match from 8pm this evening, and the BBC Sport website will inlcuding live text commentary.