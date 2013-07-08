Andy Murray: "I don't know whether winning Wimbledon deserves a knighthood"
"I can't think of anyone who deserves recognition more right now than the person who has ended this 77-year drought," adds David Cameron
Ever since the moment Andy Murray secured victory at Wimbledon, the public have been clamouring for him to receive a knighthood. But the man himself - who already holds an OBE following his Olympic and US Open wins in 2012 - has revealed he is unsure whether his latest achievement is worthy of another mention on the Queen's Honours List.
Responding to questions about a possible knighthood on This Morning, the new Wimbledon champion said, "I don't know... I think it's more just because it's taken such a long time for someone to do it (a British man winning Wimbledon), I don't know whether winning Wimbledon deserves a knighthood."
Prime Minister David Cameron, who was also on This Morning earlier added to calls for the Scotsman to receive the accolade, telling Phillip Schofield, "I don't really have much of a role in it, I can make a few suggestions... I can't think of anyone who deserves recognition more right now than the person who has ended this 77-year drought."
Meanwhile Murray, who put the public throught an emotional rollercoaster during his tight three-set victory over world number one Novak Djokovic, told Holly Willoughby he was feeling "relieved... very happy... yesterday was a tough day, mentally, very stressful, just glad I managed to win."
But despite circling rumours of his imminent engagement to girlfriend of seven years, Kim Sears, the 26-year-old remained tight-lipped on his relationship status. "I haven't planned it," he laughted. "I only met you [Holly] ten minutes ago so I wouldn't be telling you first."