Prime Minister David Cameron, who was also on This Morning earlier added to calls for the Scotsman to receive the accolade, telling Phillip Schofield, "I don't really have much of a role in it, I can make a few suggestions... I can't think of anyone who deserves recognition more right now than the person who has ended this 77-year drought."

Meanwhile Murray, who put the public throught an emotional rollercoaster during his tight three-set victory over world number one Novak Djokovic, told Holly Willoughby he was feeling "relieved... very happy... yesterday was a tough day, mentally, very stressful, just glad I managed to win."

But despite circling rumours of his imminent engagement to girlfriend of seven years, Kim Sears, the 26-year-old remained tight-lipped on his relationship status. "I haven't planned it," he laughted. "I only met you [Holly] ten minutes ago so I wouldn't be telling you first."