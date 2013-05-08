The programme, a special from BBC1's regular Saturday lunchtime Premier League strand, will see host Dan Walker joined in the studio by ex-players Robbie Savage and Dion Dublin and former England manager Steve McClaren. It promises viewers the latest news on Sir Alex's retirement as well as a look back on a 25-year career at Manchester United which has seen him lead the club to 38 trophies including 13 league titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

The programme will also feature a look back at Ferguson's recent in-depth interview with Football Focus as well as contributions from show regulars Alan Shearer, Alan Hansen and Michael Owen.

Ferguson made the news public earlier today, saying "The decision to retire is one that I have thought a great deal about. It is the right time." He will step down at the end of the season.

Favourites to replace him at Manchester United include Everton's David Moyes and Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho.

Fergie Time: A Football Focus Special is tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1 (not in Northern Ireland or Wales)