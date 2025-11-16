England close out the November international break with a trip to face Albania in their final match in World Cup Qualifiers Group K.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already confirmed top spot and their place at next summer's tournament in what has been another dominant qualification campaign.

The attention now shifts to preparations for World Cup 2026 as Tuchel tries to fine-tune his team with the pursuit of silverware in mind.

It would be no surprise to see the German coach shuffle his pack to allow him to run the rule over some fringe players against Albania.

That said, he will know the importance of building more momentum in the final match of 2025 and extending their winning record in World Cup Qualifiers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Albania v England on TV and online.

When is Albania v England?

Albania v England will take place on Sunday 16 November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Albania v England kick-off time

Albania v England will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Albania v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Albania v England on ITV1 from 4pm.

How to live stream Albania v England online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Albania v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

