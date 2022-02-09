The Blues have qualified for the tournament after winning the Champions League in 2021 and enter at the semi-final stage, meaning they are two games from lifting another trophy.

Chelsea head into the Club World Cup 2022 with a clash against Al Hilal at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Thomas Tuchel has not flown out with the squad after testing positive for COVID and will instead be tuning in from the UK like many Chelsea fans.

Al Hilal are the reigning Saudi Professional League champions, led by former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.

They qualified for the tournament after defeating the Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League final last year – the Asian equivalent of UEFA's showpiece tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Al Hilal v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Al Hilal v Chelsea?

Al-Hilal v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Al-Hilal v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Leicester on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Al Hilal v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on E4 from 4pm.

It's not a regular channel for football to be shown, but fans will be delighted to see football featuring their biggest heroes on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Al Hilal v Chelsea online

You can watch the match online via the All4 on demand platform.

This can be streamed on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Al Hilal v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Al-Hilal (17/2) Draw (6/1) Chelsea (2/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Al Hilal v Chelsea

Chelsea are rested and have a trophy locked in their sights. It's not been smooth sailing lately, but hopefully an extended winter break has served them well.

The Blues are strong favourites here and it would be a major shock to see anything other than a cosy victory for the Champions League title holders.

Our prediction: Al Hilal 0-2 Chelsea (11/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.