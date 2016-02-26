A picture of a 5-year-old, who was later identified as Murtaza Ahmadi, from the eastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan, was posted on social media, showing him wearing a striped blue plastic bag in place of an Argentina strip.

The devoted Messi fan, who had written the number 10 on the back, touched hearts the world over, and the man himself soon saw the image.

Now, through the power of the internet, Murtaza has a real shirt, signed and sent by the football icon.

"Murtaza realised one of his biggest dreams today! He received team jerseys and an autographed football with a personal message from UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Leo Messi," wrote Unicef Afghanistan on their official Facebook page. "The right to play and practice sports promotes the well-being of all children, especially the most vulnerable trapped in emergencies around the world."

"I love Messi and my shirt says Messi loves me," said Murtaza of his new top.