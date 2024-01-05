On the other, domestic football fans must wave goodbye to some of their superstars for a month – potentially even longer – during the middle of the season. If you know any Mohamed Salah-less Liverpool fans, it's time to give them a hug.

The issue was all set to be resolved in 2023 with the AFCON due to be hosted in the summer months to synchronise with European football calendars, but the rainy season in host nation Ivory Coast saw the competition knocked into 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about which Premier League players will feature at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Which Premier League players are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations?

Arsenal - 1

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Aston Villa - 1

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Bournemouth - 2

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Brentford - 2

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Brighton - 1

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Burnley - 0

N/A

Chelsea - 1

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace - 1

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Everton - 1

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham - 3

Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Liverpool - 1

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luton - 1

Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso)

Manchester City - 0

N/A

Manchester United - 3

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Newcastle - 0

N/A

Nottingham Forest - 6

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

Moussa Niakhaté (Senegal)

Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)

Sheffield United - 2

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Tottenham - 2

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

West Ham - 2

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Wolves - 2

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Boubacar Traore (Mali)

When does the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 end?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2023 runs until Sunday 11th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

The group stages will last until Wednesday 24th January 2024 at which point some players may be on an early flight home to rejoin their teams.

The tournament starts on Friday 13th January 2024.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live across Sky Sports Football, Mix, Premier League and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.