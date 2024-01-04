Africa Cup of Nations 2023 fixtures: AFCON schedule, dates and kick-off times
We round up the list of Africa Cup of Nations 2023 fixtures, including the full schedule for the tournament and kick-off times.
The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with great expectations, as some of the world's finest players head to their home continent in a bid for glory.
Ivory Coast will host the 2023 edition of the tournament in the early stages of 2024, due to the summer being a particularly hazardous rainy season in the west African nation.
Reigning champions Senegal enter the competition among the favourites to win again, though no team has banked consecutive AFCON titles since Egypt's hat-trick between 2006 and 2010.
Mohamed Salah will be determined to make amends for Egypt's defeat in the last edition's final, while hosts Ivory Coast, Algeria and Cameroon all boast title-contending squads.
Morocco head into the tournament with high hopes following their remarkable run at the 2022 World Cup, as they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 fixtures for the tournament ahead, including knockout round details.
Africa Cup of Nations 2023 fixtures
All UK time.
Group Stage
Saturday 13th January
Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 14th January
Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea (2pm) Sky Sports Mix
Egypt v Mozambique (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Ghana v Cape Verde (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 15th January
Senegal v The Gambia (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Cameroon v Guinea (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Algeria v Angola (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday 16th January
Burkina Faso v Mauritania (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Tunisia v Namibia (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Mali v South Africa (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 17th January
Morocco v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports Football
DR Congo v Zambia (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 18th January
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Ivory Coast v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Egypt v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 19th January
Cape Verde v Mozambique (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Senegal v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Guinea v The Gambia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 20th January
Algeria v Burkina Faso (2pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mauritania v Angola (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Tunisia v Mali (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 21st January
Morocco v DR Congo (2pm) Sky Sports TBC
Zambia v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
South Africa v Namibia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Monday 22nd January
Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Cape Verde v Egypt (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mozambique v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Tuesday 23rd January
The Gambia v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Guinea v Senegal (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Angola v Burkina Faso (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mauritania v Algeria (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Wednesday 24th January
Namibia v Mali (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
South Africa v Tunisia (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Tanzania v DR Congo (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Zambia v Morocco (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 27th January
R16 1: Group D Winner v Group B/E/F Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 2: Group A Runner-up v Group C Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 28th January
R16 2: Group A Winner v Group C/D/E Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 3: Group B Runner-up v Group F Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 29th January
R16 4: Group B Winner v Group A/C/D Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 5: Group C Winner v Group A/B/F Third Place (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 30th January
R16 7: Group E Winner v Group D Runner-up (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 8: Group F Winner v Group E Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd February
QF1: Winner of R16 2 v Winner of R16 1 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
QF2: Winner of R16 4 v Winner of R16 3 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 3rd February
QF3: Winner of R16 7 v Winner of R16 6 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
QF4: Winner of R16 5 v Winner of R16 8 (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7th February
SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF4 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF2 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Third-place play-off
Saturday 10th February
Third-place play-off: SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Final
Sunday 11th February
Final: SF1 winner v SF1 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football
