AFC Wimbledon, who have been in League Two for the last couple of seasons, have reached the FA Cup third round in two of the last three years. They even reached the fifth round in 2019 before losing against Millwall.

Jackson will be hoping for a routine victory on Saturday night as they welcome Dagenham and Redbridge of the National League.

Ben Strevens's side, who last reached the FA Cup third round back in 2015, are 13th in the National League but they pulled off an impressive 1-0 win against League Two's Crewe Alexandra in the first round thanks to Dion Pereira's penalty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge?

AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge kick-off time

AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge will kick off at 7:15pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge on?

You can watch the game live on ITV's streaming platform ITVX.

How to live stream AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge online

You can stream the game live on ITVX.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Advertisement AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: AFC Wimbledon (9/20) Draw (31/10) Dagenham and Redbridge (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.