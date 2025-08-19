That result leaves Cardiff two points off the top of League One as they look to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Wimbledon have taken the step up to the third tier in their stride after Johnnie Jackson led them to League Two promotion last term.

Since their opening weekend defeat to Luton, the Dons have beaten two established League One sides with play-off aspirations – Lincoln and Reading – and will be on the hunt for a third scalp when Cardiff visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City on TV and online.

When is AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City?

AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City will take place on Tuesday 19th August 2025.

AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City kick-off time

AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is AFC Wimbledon v Cardiff City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

