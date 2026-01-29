Promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers visit relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in a game that will have an impact at both ends of the League One table.

Ad

Seven points from their last four games has the visitors up to third in the table.

They've got their sights set on the automatic promotion spots and will hope to crank up the pressure on the top two with a victory at Plough Lane.

The Dons are looking down, rather than up, as the second half of the League One campaign motors on.

Johnnie Jackson's side, who are two points above the relegation zone but have games in hand over the other teams around them in the congested survival battle, will be fresh and raring to go after their midweek game was called off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers?

AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers kick-off time

AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement AFC Wimbledon v Bolton Wanderers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: AFC Wimbledon (29/10) Draw (9/4) Bolton Wanderers (9/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.