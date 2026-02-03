Salford City travel to Accrington Stanley on Thursday evening, aiming to continue their League Two promotion charge.

Karl Robinson's side have won four of their last five games, including a 2-0 victory over Tranmere on the weekend, to rise back up the table.

In a hard-fought fourth-tier promotion, the visitors need to keep the pedal down if they want to secure a top-three spot and avoid the play-offs.

That's not going to be easy under the lights at the Wham Stadium on Thursday evening as Accrington have been in fine form of late.

Five wins in seven games, either side of new year, has Stanley pushing to force their way into the top half of the League Two table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Accrington Stanley v Salford City on TV and online.

When is Accrington Stanley v Salford City?

Accrington Stanley v Salford City will take place on Thursday 5th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Accrington Stanley v Salford City kick-off time

Accrington Stanley v Salford City will kick off at 8:01pm.

What TV channel is Accrington Stanley v Salford City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Accrington Stanley v Salford City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Accrington Stanley v Salford City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

