Darren Moore was singing Chislett's praises following his third goal in as many games, and the Port Vale boss will be eager for the attack-minded midfielder to continue his fine run of form.

Accrington are one of two teams in League Two yet to win a game in the 2024/25 season, and John Doolan's side, unsurprisingly, sit in the relegation zone at this early stage.

Conceding goals has been Stanley's big problem, with 14 against being the joint-worst defensive record in the division, although their recent improvements at the back have come at a cost as they have scored just once in their last three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Accrington Stanley v Port Vale on TV and online.

When is Accrington Stanley v Port Vale?

Accrington Stanley v Port Vale will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Accrington Stanley v Port Vale kick-off time

Accrington Stanley v Port Vale will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Accrington Stanley v Port Vale on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Accrington Stanley v Port Vale online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Accrington Stanley v Port Vale on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Stoke.

BBC Radio Stoke is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

