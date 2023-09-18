Just shy of 4,000 Geordies are set to travel to Italy to back their side on what is arguably the biggest night since the Saudi PIF's takeover.

Eddie Howe's side are set for a baptism of fire on their return to European competition – having been drawn alongside three big hitters - AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund - in what many people are calling this year's group of death.

Tuesday's hosts may not be the European force they once were, but they've made a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign and will be a tough test for a Newcastle team that have not had it all their own way this term.

But the Mags have someone who knows his way around the San Siro, with Sandro Tonali set to return to Milan for the first time since he made his £55m move to the North East club in the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Newcastle?

AC Milan v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 19th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AC Milan v Newcastle kick-off time

AC Milan v Newcastle will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to AC Milan v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

AC Milan v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AC Milan (7/5) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (7/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

