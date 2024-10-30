Rangers are back in third, and they're already six points behind their rivals.

Clement's men will be well aware that a statement win at the Pittodrie Stadium puts them right back in the mix. A defeat would see them nine points behind Aberdeen after just 10 games.

Rangers, who beat St Mirren 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, have impressed in spells this season.

They've won two of their three Europa League games and they're also in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals, where they'll face Motherwell.

However, they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Lyon in Europe while also being hammered 3-0 against Celtic in the Old Firm in September.

Aberdeen have been sensational so far this campaign, and they've won eight of their nine games, while also scoring 18 times in that period.

They only dropped points in their away clash against Celtic, but they showed real character to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Thelin's side will fancy their chances of extending their perfect home record against this inconsistent Rangers team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Rangers?

Aberdeen v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2024.

Aberdeen v Rangers kick-off time

Aberdeen v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

