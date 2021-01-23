What channel is Chelsea v Luton FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea must up their game to avoid humiliation in the next batch of FA Cup fixtures when they take on Championship side Luton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have looked out of ideas in the Premier League in recent weeks, with reports suggesting Frank Lampard’s position as manager is hanging by threads.

The legendary former midfielder enjoyed an encouraging first season in charge but has failed to find a system with a host of new weapons in his squad for 2020/21.

Big-money German signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have ranked among the biggest disappointments of the Premier League campaign so far and Lampard will be desperate for them to fire against second-tier opposition.

However, Luton are no ‘strugglers’ in the Championship. They narrowly survived during their first season after winning League One, and have now kicked on up to 13th in the table despite a patchy run of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Luton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Luton on TV?

Chelsea v Luton will take place on Sunday 24th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Luton will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Man United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Luton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 11:45am.

How to live stream Chelsea v Luton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Luton team news

Chelsea: Lampard can’t afford to lose this one, but he also must find a way while keeping his main men fit for Premier League duty.

French duo N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud are both doubts to feature, but Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Andreas Christensen could all get a chance to shine here.

Luton: Tom Lockyer is suspended following a red card during the week, while Eunan O’Kane and Martin Cranie are both injured.

The Hatters are expected to go with their standard 3-5-2 formation but may have to rein in their full backs to avoid being overrun by Chelsea’s star performers.

Chelsea v Luton odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Luton

Chelsea need to find a spark somehow, from somewhere, from someone. Lampard has bore the brunt of criticism so far this term, but his players have enough combined talent to punish most opponents.

Werner, Havertz, Ziyech, who will seize games using their own initiative? This is a ripe chance for one of those figures, or the out-of-sorts Christian Pulisic, to prove their worth.

Luton are performing wonderfully above their budget, so to speak. Boss Nathan Jones is squeezing every inch of talent from a squad largely built in League One, but they could come unstuck against an opponent boasting such talent.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Luton (11/2 at bet365)

